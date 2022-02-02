Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman on Tuesday made various new announcements in Budget 2022 for the Ministry of Railways. Sitharaman announced that 400 new Vande Bharat trains will be introduced and 100 PM Gati Shakti cargo terminals built in the next three years.

To push ‘Atmanirbhar Bharat’, Sitharaman added that 2,000 km of the rail network will be brought under the indigenous world-class technology named ‘Kavach’. 'Kavach' or कवच in Hindi means armour.

"As a part of Atmanirbhar Bharat, 2,000 km of rail network will be brought under the indigenous world-class technology ‘Kavach’, for safety and capacity augmentation in 2022-23," Sitharaman said while presenting her fourth Budget in the Parliament.

Railways minister Ashwini Vaishnaw lauded the announcement about 2,000 km of the network to be brought under ‘Kavach’.

"The indigenously-developed anti-collision technology is SIL4 certified which means there is the probability of a single error in 10,000 years," Vaishnaw said.

“The new Vande Bharat and Kavach announcement will change passenger experience. There are funds for redevelopment and modernization of stations," he added.

What is 'Kavach'?

‘Kavach’ is an anti-collision device (ACD) network. It is a Made-in-India technology that is designed to help Indian Railways achieve the goal of “zero accidents".

‘Kavach’ implementation will bring train movement to a halt automatically when it notices another train on the same line within a prescribed distance.

Trains will also stop on their own when the digital system notices any manual error.

Railways Budget

The 2022-23 General Budget presented by Sitharaman in Parliament earmarked ₹1.4 lakh crore for the Railways Ministry, an increase of around ₹20,000 crore from the revised estimates of the previous fiscal.

Vaishnaw welcomed the announcements and said the two Vande Bharat trains currently in operation are state of the art trains, but the upcoming ones, which will be the third version, will be the 'Next Gen trains.'

