India’s budget to sustain demand for corporates: Fitch Ratings
The Union Budget 2023 will help India in sustaining demand for corporate sectors and support demand growth, found Fitch Ratings
The higher spending, tax cuts and supportive policies announced in India’s budget 2023 will support sustained demand growth and improve the longer-term prospects for a number of corporate sectors, Fitch Ratings said on Friday.
