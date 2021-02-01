OPEN APP
Home >Budget >News >Industrialists call Sitharaman's budget reformist and reassuring
Union Minister for Finance and Corporate Affairs, Nirmala Sitharaman. (ANI Photo)
Union Minister for Finance and Corporate Affairs, Nirmala Sitharaman. (ANI Photo)

Industrialists call Sitharaman's budget reformist and reassuring

1 min read . Updated: 01 Feb 2021, 03:20 PM IST PTI

Here are some reactions of industrialists to budget proposals

Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman on Monday presented the Budget for 2021-22 in Parliament.

Following are the reactions of industrialists to budget proposals:

MORE FROM THIS SECTIONSee All

Vedanta Resources Executive Chairman Anil Agarwal tweets: "Congratulations to @narendramodi and FM @nsitharaman for a very reformist #Budget2021 with many big ideas including strategic disinvestment of two public sector banks & one insurance company. Thrust on infrastructure will boost growth."

Mahindra Group Chairman Anand Mahindra tweets: "In a time of unprecedented economic stress, the Govt's responsibility was to spend enough to revive the economy or else face enormous human suffering. So I had one expectation from this budget: that we should be very liberal in terms of the targeted fiscal deficit. Box ticked."

RPG Enterprises Chairman Harsh Goenka tweets: "Combination of Pujara & Pant innings - consistency and flamboyance! Steady focus on infra, commercial laws, ease of business with big shots of monetising PSU assets, new divestments, insurance FDI. India won in Australia. Now India shall rise above in new world order!"

Kiran Mazumdar Shaw, Executive Chairperson, Biocon says: Overall, a reassuring Budget with no negative surprises that has buoyed overall sentiment.

Subscribe to Mint Newsletters
* Enter a valid email
* Thank you for subscribing to our newsletter.

Click here to read the Mint ePaperMint is now on Telegram. Join Mint channel in your Telegram and stay updated with the latest business news.

Close

Wait for it…

Log in to our website to save your bookmarks. It'll just take a moment.

Yes, Continue

Wait for it…

Oops! Looks like you have exceeded the limit to bookmark the image. Remove some to bookmark this image.

Your session has expired, please login again.

Yes, Continue
×
Edit Profile
My Reads Redeem a Gift Card Logout