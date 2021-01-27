‘Infra needs new funding models’

Given that the government expenditure on public infrastructure slowed to a trickle in 2020, infrastructure companies expect the upcoming Budget 2021 to make higher allocations to capital expenditure to make up for the lost time.

At Mint’s Road to Recovery webinar held on Monday, a host of panellists across the infrastructure spectrum said they want the government to increase allocation to public spending, lower input costs, speed up payments of outstanding dues to the private sector and encourage asset recycling if the capital expenditure cycle is to hit a comfortable stride again.

“The key problem is that because of the lack of adequate capital expenditure over the last four to five years, our ability to hit a potential growth rate of 7-8% in order to get to the $5 trillion economy has been constrained. The central budget itself cannot handle this. This year’s total central government spending was about ₹31 trillion, of which only ₹4 trillion was the capital expenditure budget. So, we need to involve the private sector, and that will be one of the hallmarks of new public-private partnership models," said Saugata Bhattacharya, executive vice-president (business and economic research), Axis Bank.

V.R. Sharma, managing director, Jindal Steel and Power Ltd, said that since about 60-70% of the consumption of steel and cement is through government-driven projects, the related industries have had to deal with slow demand.

“Once these government-driven projects start performing better, then everything goes on, and the economy comes to the right track," Sharma said. In other cases, unpaid dues from government agencies have crippled private sector finances.

“Now a case in point is of discoms (electricity distribution companies). We are still facing a problem in recovering or payments. Even as ₹90,000 crore was allocated by the government to different discoms, this money has not reached energy producers."

Another issue for companies in the infrastructure sector is land acquisition for new projects.

“For individual projects, you have to maybe acquire up till 400 acres for a plant but for a mine, you might have to acquire as much as 3,000 acres," Puneet Dalmia, managing director, Dalmia Bharat group, said at the webinar.

“So you can buy large tracts of land, and as you know in India, land holdings are pretty small. The price goes up the more you buy and there is a lot of local politics which happens, issues which happen during public hearings of these projects. So, I think land acquisition is still a big issue. And if you’re giving a mining lease to some company, the government should consider a pre-package where environment clearance and forest clearances are given; land rate can be prescribed by the government," Dalmia added.

But, the situation has started to look up. Announcements of new capital expenditure plans have started to grow in the December quarter after grinding to a near halt at the beginning of the fiscal year.

R.N. Singh, principal executive director (infrastructure), Railway Board, believes the answer may lie in finding new models of financing for greenfield infrastructure projects, and not depending wholly on budgetary allocations, so that execution can be speeded up.

“As far as railway infrastructure is concerned, we have a huge potential in upcoming Dedicated Freight Corridor," Singh said.

“In the railway sector, PPP models have not seen much success apart from joint venture models, where there is adequate certainty of revenue. We have proposed annuity models now. In an annuity model, the revenue risk is taken by the authority, and only financing and construction risk is passed on to the developer," Singh added.

“Resource-raising will be very important," Bhattacharya of Axis Bank said.

“By and large, you are not going to get foreign investments in the construction phase as they do not take the construction risk. Alternative investment mechanisms like InvITs (Infrastructure Investment Trusts) need to be addressed. The government is sitting on a book value of ₹19 trillion and asset monetization of everything like land, airspace and whatever else is available. Both disinvestment as well as asset monetization (physical as well as financial) that the government is sitting on will be a core part in its ability start funding capex projects much needed at this time," Bhattacharya added.

Deep Gupta, managing director, Macquarie Infrastructure and Real Assets, said that capital is only one of the many requirements that the government needs to bring in to boost the infrastructure sector.

“A lot of people with alternative capital are willing to put in a lot of money as long as it’s clear it is a level playing field for everyone. I’ll rather be looking at the government and looking at what kind of assets to bring to market. And what kind of frameworks to bring in. The road model has been very good. So we can probably learn a bit from that and put those frameworks together for people to come and invest."

Shayan Ghosh from Mumbai also contributed to this story.

