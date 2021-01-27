‘Infra needs new funding models’

“The key problem is that because of the lack of adequate capital expenditure over the last four to five years, our ability to hit a potential growth rate of 7-8% in order to get to the $5 trillion economy has been constrained. The central budget itself cannot handle this. This year’s total central government spending was about ₹31 trillion, of which only ₹4 trillion was the capital expenditure budget. So, we need to involve the private sector, and that will be one of the hallmarks of new public-private partnership models," said Saugata Bhattacharya, executive vice-president (business and economic research), Axis Bank.

