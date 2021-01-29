In a customary speech delivered ahead of the commencement of the Budget session , President Ram Nath Kovind addressed a joint session of the Parliament on Friday to mark the beginning of this year's Budget session.

Addressing members of both the Houses of Parliament on Friday, President Kovind spoke about the violence on Republic Day. "The insult to the Tricolour on Republic Day is very unfortunate," Prez Kovind said.

"The Constitution that gives us the right to freedom of expression, is the same Constitution that teaches us that law and rule should be followed equally seriously," the President added.

President Kovind, in his address, paid tributes to late President Pranab Mukherjee and to those who succumbed due to the virus.

President Kovind said on Friday, “In this fight against the pandemic, we lost many citizens. Former President Pranab Mukherjee passed away in this Covid-19 period. Six MPs left us untimely due to Covid. I pay my tributes to all of them."

He also lauded India for its massive Covid-19 vaccination drive.

"It is a matter of pride that India is running the biggest vaccination programme in the world. Both vaccines of this programme are made in India. In this crisis, India shouldered its responsibility towards mankind and provided lakhs of doses of vaccines to several nations," President Kovind said, lauding the Central government for its "timely decision" during the ongoing Covid-19 pandemic.

President Kovind added: "I am satisfied that the timely decision taken by my Government saved the lives of lakhs of citizens. Today the number of new Covid cases is going down rapidly. The number of recoveries is very high."

As many as 19 opposition parties are boycotting President Kovind's address in protest against the Centre's handling of the coronavirus crisis, farmers' protest, job losses and other issues.





