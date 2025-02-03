In addition, for Indian insurance companies with FDI exceeding 49%, about 50% of profit must be kept in reserve if a dividend has to be paid but the solvency margin is less than 1.2 times. The board should also have at least 50% independent directors if the chairperson is not an independent director, and 33% if the chairperson is an independent director. The government now proposes to amend these complex rules to level the field for foreign and domestic companies and build a competitive environment from which customers will benefit.