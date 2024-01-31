‘Millennium’, ‘Dream’, ‘Once-in-a-Century’: Here are the most remarkable budgets in Indian history
The iconic Epochal Budget of 1991 brought economic reforms and liberalization, while the Dream Budget of 1998 introduced significant tax cuts and a voluntary disclosure of income scheme.
Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman will present the interim budget at the parliament on February 1. There are less chances of some big announcements or major policy changes because of the upcoming Lok Sabha elections.
Next Story
Feedback
Select your Category
Your Message