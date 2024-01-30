Budget Trivia 2024: From paperless to longest speech, here are eight interesting facts about India's Union Budget
India's first interim budget was presented in 1947 by RK Shanmukham Chetty to address economic hardship after independence. Fourteen interim budgets have been presented since then
Ahead of the Lok Sabha polls in the coming months, Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman will present the interim budget on February 1, 2024. Being the last budget of the current union government, many analysts are expecting the announcement of some populist measures by the Finance Minister. With just two days left for the announcement of the interim budget here are some interesting facts about India's Union Budget.