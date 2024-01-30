Interim Budget 2024: Date, time and where to watch FM Sitharaman's speech live?
Interim Budget 2024: FM Sitharaman's Budget speech can be watched live on the official channel of Parliament Sansad TV and Doordarshan, as well as their respective YouTube channels
Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman is set to unveil the Interim Budget 2024 on February 1 at 11 am, setting the stage for the temporary financial plan until the new government takes over. With her sixth budget presentation - five annual, one interim, she will stand shoulder-to-shoulder with former PM Morarji Desai, etching her name in India's history. When and where can you watch the budget announcements live?