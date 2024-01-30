Interim Budget 2024: Date, time and where to watch FM Sitharaman's speech live?

Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman is set to unveil the Interim Budget 2024 on February 1 at 11 am, setting the stage for the temporary financial plan until the new government takes over. With her sixth budget presentation - five annual, one interim, she will stand shoulder-to-shoulder with former PM Morarji Desai, etching her name in India's history. When and where can you watch the budget announcements live? {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

The comprehensive budget for the fiscal year 2024-2025 will be presented in July, regardless of whether the incoming government is new or a re-elected one. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Meanwhile, this also marks the conclusive budget of the second term of the Narendra Modi government. The officials involved in the budget's formulation are currently in a 'lock-in' period, adhering to strict confidentiality measures for the final document. They will only emerge from this period following its official presentation on February 1. The commencement of their 'lock-in' coincided with the traditional 'halwa' ceremony held on January 24 this year.

Also Read | The interim budget should take up policy matters that can’t wait

Interim Budget 2024-2025: Date and time Interim Budget 2024-2025 is scheduled to be tabled on February 1 by FM Nirmala Sitharaman and is expected to commence at 11 am. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Budget 2024-2025: Where to watch FM Sitharaman’s speech LIVE You can watch FM Sitharaman's Budget speech live on the official channel of Parliament Sansad TV and Doordarshan. The live Budget 2023 telecast will also be available on their respective YouTube channels. Participate Daily & get a chance to win an iPhone 15 and smartwatches Answer today's question below! Play Now

Budget 2024 is the sixth Budget of FM Nirmala Sitharaman and will list out the budgetary allocations and expected revenue collections for the financial year 2024-25.

You can access the Budget 2024 documents in a "paperless form" through the Union Budget Mobile App. All essential Budget documents, including the Annual Financial Statement, Demand for Grants, and the Finance Bill as mandated by the Constitution, will be accessible on the app. The bilingual app, available in English and Hindi, can be downloaded on Android, iOS, or from the Union Budget Web Portal (www.indiabudget.gov.in). Following the conclusion of the Budget Speech by the Union Finance Minister in Parliament on February 1, 2024, these Budget documents will be promptly available on the Mobile App.

Unlock a world of Benefits! From insightful newsletters to real-time stock tracking, breaking news and a personalized newsfeed – it's all here, just a click away! Login Now!