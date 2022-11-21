‘Introduce surety bond for public purchases’

In a letter, the Federation of Indian Micro and Small and Medium Enterprises (FISME) said accessing adequate bank facility continues to be a challenge. “The FM in her last budget said bank guarantees will be replaced by surety bonds. It was supposed to be issued by insurance companies. But they never issued it. Bank guarantee sucks up working capital of MSMEs. SBI General insurance is the only one to say it is going to launch soon. No one else have replied to our queries," Anil Bhardwaj, Secretary General, FISME, said.

