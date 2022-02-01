IRCTC shares rise after Budget 2022 announces new Vande Bharat trains

Speaking on IRCTC shares; Anuj Gupta, Vice President at IIFL Securities said, "One can buy IRCTC shares at current market price for the short-term target of ₹1000 maintaining stop loss at ₹840." He said that IRCTC shares are looking positive on the chart pattern and recent budget announcement on Vande Bharat trains is going to fuel fundamentals of the stock as well.

