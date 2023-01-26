NEW DELHI : The upcoming budget will be a paperless one, just as in the previous two years, and will be available in the digital form on an app downloadable on Android and iOS platforms.

The app will have several new features this year, an official aware of the matter said. All budget documents and annexures will be available in Hindi and English on the app as soon as finance minister Nirmala Sitharaman finishes her budget speech on 1 February, according to the official cited above.

On the updated app, made by the National Informatics Centre under the supervision of the department of economic affairs, users will be able to download the budget in PDF format and access specific data through dropdown fields.

This time, users will also be able to compare data across the previous two Union budgets, the official aware of the matter said.

The budget was first presented in a paperless form on 1 February 2021 due to covid disruptions.

Union Budget 2023-24 will be the Modi government’s last full budget before the ruling National Democratic Alliance faces a general election in 2024.

According to analysts, the government is expected to stay the course on fiscal consolidation, contain the subsidy bill, while stepping up capital investment and domestic manufacturing capacity.

“The government will print only 40-odd hard copies. This is an eco-friendly step," the official said.

Before 2021, the finance ministry would print several hundred copies of the Union budget, a process that had to be stopped because of the covid pandemic.

The printing of the budget usually takes place inside the North Block, which houses the finance ministry.