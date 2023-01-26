It’s a digital budget, for 3rd year in a row1 min read . Updated: 26 Jan 2023, 11:37 PM IST
- This time, users will also be able to compare data across the previous two Union budgets, the official aware of the matter said.
NEW DELHI : The upcoming budget will be a paperless one, just as in the previous two years, and will be available in the digital form on an app downloadable on Android and iOS platforms.
