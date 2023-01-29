LIC IPO proceeds account for over half of disinvestment achieved so far in FY23. What to expect in budget 2023?3 min read . Updated: 29 Jan 2023, 05:40 PM IST
- DIPAM's data revealed that so far in FY23, CPSEs disinvestment is to the tune of ₹31,106.64 crore --- which would be 47.85% of the budgeted estimates of ₹65,000 crore for FY23.
- Of the total disinvestment receipts achieved so far in FY23, strategic sale in LIC via IPO accounted for nearly 66%.
The government is expected to most probably not meet its disinvestment target set for FY23. In the current fiscal, so far, the Centre's disinvestment receipts are over ₹31,100 crore, accounting for nearly 48% of the budgeted target. Proceeds from the IPO of the largest insurer in India, LIC accounts for more than half of the achieved disinvestment so far. In Budget 2023, the disinvestment target is likely to be modest or unchanged from the previous one.
Feedback
Select your Category
Your Message
Login to enjoy exclusive benefits!
- Unlocked premium articles
- Personalized news
- Market Watchlist
- Insightful Newsletters & more
×