The government is expected to most probably not meet its disinvestment target set for FY23. In the current fiscal, so far, the Centre's disinvestment receipts are over ₹31,100 crore, accounting for nearly 48% of the budgeted target. Proceeds from the IPO of the largest insurer in India, LIC accounts for more than half of the achieved disinvestment so far. In Budget 2023, the disinvestment target is likely to be modest or unchanged from the previous one.

{{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}