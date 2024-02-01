Lower fiscal deficit to drive bank rally
Summary
- Lower-than-expected fiscal deficit cheered bank stocks as cost of borrowing reduces
The vastly lower fiscal deficit of 5.1% budgeted by the Centre for the next fiscal year was the catalyst for an outperformance of banking sector to benchmark and other sectoral indices as this lowers the trajectory for bond yields. Among the banks, the National Stock Exchange’s 12-constituent Nifty PSU Bank index outperformed the benchmark 50-stock Nifty, the Bank Nifty, as well as the BSE’s benchmark Sensex and other indices by a wide margin after the finance minister’s interim budget presentation on Thursday. The benchmark bond yield too traded lower.