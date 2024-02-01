Lower fiscal deficit to drive bank rally

The reason is the gap between the government’s spending and revenue— fiscal deficit—projected to narrow in the next fiscal year (FY25) due to higher tax collections. This means the government will have to borrow less and thus bring down the cost of money for the private sector. Gross borrowing is pegged at ₹14.13 trillion in the next fiscal against ₹15.43 trillion in the current fiscal. Net borrowing is estimated at ₹11.75 trillion, versis ₹11.8 trillion last year. This will mean lower investment by banks, especially state-owned ones, in government bonds than they do at present as the government borrows to fund the deficit.