For India's consumer economy, budget gives a big boost
Summary
- Measures on personal tax, employment and rural economy are expected to drive India's consumption economy. Investors took cheer from the budget's consumption turn, with the BSE FMCG index that includes companies such as ITC Ltd, HUL, Godrej Consumer Products and Dabur India closing 2.48% higher
Lower personal taxes, incentives for new workers and support for rural growth will put more money in the hands of people and drive up consumption, industry experts said, at a time personal consumption has failed to match the pace of economic growth.