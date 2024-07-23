Adding to disposable income

The budget is expected to boost consumption, said K. Ramakrishnan, managing director of Kantar Worldpanel, which tracks data on household consumption. "While we may not see immediate effects of the schemes proposed for the youth and women on consumption, the TDS exemption for e-commerce players is likely to boost quick commerce and e-commerce plans in the short term, and the increase in standard deduction is also likely to put some disposable income into the consumer's hands, which might benefit FMCG," Ramakrishnan said.