Made-in-India Tablet to Budget mobile app — a Budget of many firsts

In the wake of the ongoing pandemic, Union Budget 2021 will be paperless. This will be the first time since independence that the Budget papers will not be printed. To present the first paperless Budget, Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman ditched the traditional 'Bahi-Khata' and switched to a Made-in-India tablet. The Finance Ministry earlier unveiled a mobile application where all the budget documents will be available. From a new mobile application to paperless Budget, here are a few changes in the Union Budget 2021

Amid coronavirus pandemic, the centre decided to not print the Budget related documents this year. All the members of the parliament would get soft copies of the Budget and Economic Survey, the officials told.

For the paperless Budget, the finance ministry rolled out a dedicated mobile application — Union Budget Mobile App for users to access budget related information and documents. The application will be available for both the iOS and Android platforms. Developed by the the National Informatics Centre (NIC) under the guidance of the Department of Economic Affairs (DEA), the app is available in Hindi and English. All the Budget documents will be available on the mobile application once finance minister Nirmala Sitharaman completes her speech in the Parliament on Monday. It will provide complete access to 14 Union Budget documents. These documents will be inclusive of the Annual Financial Statement (commonly known as Budget), Finance Bill, Demand for Grants (DG) along with others. The users can download, search, print, bidirectional scrolling, zoom in or out documents, table of contents as well as external links on the Union Budget Mobile App.

To present the Union Budget 2021 amid a global pandemic, finance minister Nirmala Sitharaman replaced her signature 'Bahi-Khata' with a tablet, which was wrapped in a red-coloured cover with national emblem emblazoned on it.





