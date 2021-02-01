Made-in-India Tablet to Budget mobile app — a Budget of many firsts

For the paperless Budget, the finance ministry rolled out a dedicated mobile application — Union Budget Mobile App for users to access budget related information and documents. The application will be available for both the iOS and Android platforms. Developed by the the National Informatics Centre (NIC) under the guidance of the Department of Economic Affairs (DEA), the app is available in Hindi and English. All the Budget documents will be available on the mobile application once finance minister Nirmala Sitharaman completes her speech in the Parliament on Monday. It will provide complete access to 14 Union Budget documents. These documents will be inclusive of the Annual Financial Statement (commonly known as Budget), Finance Bill, Demand for Grants (DG) along with others. The users can download, search, print, bidirectional scrolling, zoom in or out documents, table of contents as well as external links on the Union Budget Mobile App.