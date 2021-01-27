Markets await macro signals

The finance minister has indicated that spending would not be curtailed to narrow the deficit. But markets have their comfort levels, and the government may need to manage not just its own purse but also market expectations. What investors want is targeted spending in sectors that give more bang for the buck in terms of economic recovery. They want the government to fix the leaky banking sector for seamless financial flow and above all give that push to infrastructure for its multiplier effect. What should the finance minister prioritize? If the budget is pro-growth, will it also be inflationary? The bottom line is to make the fiscal deficit count. These and other facets of spending, allocation and prudence will be discussed by an expert panel comprising Pranjul Bhandari, chief India economist at HSBC; Neelkanth Mishra, India strategist at Credit Suisse; R. Sivakumar, head of fixed income at Axis Mutual Fund; and Vetri Subramaniam, head of equity at UTI Mutual Fund. Journalist Mitali Mukherjee will moderate the discussion. Watch live at 7pm on www.livemint.com

