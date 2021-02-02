Markets see a bull run

MUMBAI : Indian stocks rallied 5% on Monday riding high on the government’s plan to steer the economy out of the pandemic-induced turbulence through a slew of growth-focused initiatives as well as the absence of any negative step such as higher taxation.

After a week of nervousness, when the markets consecutively closed in the negative territory, the BSE Sensex lifted 5%, while the benchmark Nifty gained 4.74% as investors cheered announcements made by finance minister Nirmala Sitharaman in the FY22 budget to spur growth through higher public expenditure, asset monetization and strategic divestments.

View Full Image Professionally, for Shams Afroz, a DSP in the Bihar Police Special Security Group, the past year has been about 'constantly learning on the fly' as he and his team tackled the covid-19 outbreak and helped provide for waves of workers returning home.

The Nifty Bank rose over 8%, to its record high, after the FM announced measures to clean up bad loans in the sector which include creating a ‘bad bank’ to warehouse the bad loans of banks, recapitalization of ailing public-sector banks and privatization of at least two such banks. The Nifty Auto index rose more than 4% after the government announced the long-awaited voluntary vehicle scrappage policy.

Markets experts said investors were particularly enthused by the absence of any significant negative surprises in the form of higher levies or taxes and the FM has done well in setting aside fiscal consolidation concerns for the time being to boost nascent growth. “Growth oriented budgets will support equity markets. Asset monetization, strategic divestment, auto scrappage policy are positive for the market. Fixed income market will look forward to RBI’s monetary policy as the gross borrowing programme was little on the higher side. The budget has laid the foundation for growth beyond FY22 through selective protection to domestic industry and encouragement via the PLI scheme," said Nilesh Shah, group president and MD, Kotak Mahindra Asset Management Company said.

Monday’s rally swelled investor wealth by ₹6.34 trillion, its biggest single-day gain since April 2007. Overall, the market capitalization of BSE-listed companies jumped by ₹6.34 trillion to ₹192.47 trillion.

“This is a budget that strikes the right cords. It marks a shift in its basic stance—expansionary now, focuses on the plumbing of the operating environment through clearing regulatory cobwebs, and sets a path for a longer term policy stance," said Aditya Narain, head, research, Institutional Equities, Edelweiss Securities.

Subscribe to Mint Newsletters * Enter a valid email * Thank you for subscribing to our newsletter.

Share Via