Markets see a bull run

Markets experts said investors were particularly enthused by the absence of any significant negative surprises in the form of higher levies or taxes and the FM has done well in setting aside fiscal consolidation concerns for the time being to boost nascent growth. “Growth oriented budgets will support equity markets. Asset monetization, strategic divestment, auto scrappage policy are positive for the market. Fixed income market will look forward to RBI’s monetary policy as the gross borrowing programme was little on the higher side. The budget has laid the foundation for growth beyond FY22 through selective protection to domestic industry and encouragement via the PLI scheme," said Nilesh Shah, group president and MD, Kotak Mahindra Asset Management Company said.

