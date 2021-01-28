Meet Krishnamurthy Subramanian, the main man behind India's Economic Survey

The Economic Survey 2020-21 will be tabled in the Parliament on 29 January. The survey often dubbed as an official report card of the central government. Serving as a prequel to Union Budget, the Economic Survey presents a snapshot of the economy and a glimpse of the road ahead. India's chief economic advisor Krishnamurthy Subramanian and his team are the main architects behind the Economic Survey document. Divided in two parts — Volume I and Volume II — the survey will analyse how Indian economy has performed in last 12 months. It will have detailed accounts of various government policies, suggestions on reforms and growth forecasts.

Krishnamurthy Subramanian appointed as the chief economic advisor in December 2018 for a period of three years. He is also the associate professor of finance and executive director for the Centre for Analytical Finance at Indian School of Business (ISB), Hyderabad.

A PhD from the Booth School of Business, University of Chicago and MBA from the Indian Institute of Management (IIM), Calcutta, Subramanian has vast knowledge and expertise in banking, corporate governance and economic policy. He holds a bachelor’s degree in electrical engineering from the Indian Institute of Technology in Kanpur. His research in banking, law and finance, innovation and economic growth, and corporate governance has been published in the world’s leading journals.

He has been a part of the expert committees including the PJ Nayak Committee on governance of banks for the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) and the Uday Kotak Corporate Governance Committee of Securities and Exchange Board of India (SEBI). He was also the founding Board Member at Bandhan Bank (2015-2018).

In his first Economic Survey in 2019, Subramanian had set an agenda of achieving 8% sustained Gross domestic product (GDP) growth to make India a $5-trillion economy by 2024-25, as envisioned by Prime Minister Narendra Modi. Coronavirus pandemic has severely impacted the economy in unprecedented ways. All eyes will be on Economic Survey on Friday to outline measures to bring the economy back on track.

Subscribe to Mint Newsletters * Enter a valid email * Thank you for subscribing to our newsletter.

Share Via