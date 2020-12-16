Priority should be to boost exports

Pai said the stated objective of the government today is to take advantage of the backlash against China and present an alternative manufacturing destination, but at the same time, India is not a part of the global value chain. “We stayed out of the Regional Comprehensive Economic Partnership (RCEP) late last year and there is not likely going to be a rethink on that. So, for global investors who want to come to India, there are three questions: feasibility, profitability and ease of doing business. On ease of doing business, we are doing well, but the real feasibility at the scale at which we need to manufacture to consider ourselves a viable option as a global manufacturing hub, is an area where we are really struggling," said Pai.