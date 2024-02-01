Mint primer: Five numbers to help you unlock the Union budget
Summary
- The budget could highlight how India remains poised to outpace every other nation as the fastest growing economy, projecting around 11% growth in nominal GDP for FY25.
NEW DELHI : Finance minister Nirmala Sitharaman presents her sixth annual budget, albeit an interim one, today, likely furnishing a report card on the government’s performance in the past five years. Here are five key numbers to watch out for and cut through the economic jargon: