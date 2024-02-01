Mint primer: Five numbers to help you unlock the Union budget

Capital expenditure

Over the past few years, the country’s economy has grown on the back of some heavy lifting by the government, which increased capital expenditure amid subdued private investment sentiment. In the Union budget of 2023-24, capital expenditure was increased by over 33% to a record ₹10 trillion. For the next financial year, capex is likely to go up further—albeit at a lower pace—to over ₹11 trillion. There are, however, some signs of a cooling in investment as some analysts say the government may have missed the ₹10 trillion target for 2023-24. In an election year, the expenditure typically takes a breather and that may have a bearing, too.