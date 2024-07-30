Mint: Your #1 Source for Union Budget Coverage

On July 23, 2024, Mint reaffirmed its position as a premiere platform for Union Budget insights, drawing an impressive 6.24 million visitors on web. This remarkable engagement eclipses other prominent financial news platforms, with Moneycontrol garnering 4.39 million visitors, Economic Times reaching 5.35 million, and Business Today with 1.65 million. The figures speak volumes about Mint's unparalleled dominance and the steadfast trust placed in us by our readers for comprehensive budget coverage.