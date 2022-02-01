NEW DELHI : Describing the Union Budget FY23 as progressive and people-friendly, Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Tuesday said that the budget aims to modernise and technologically advance the 'New India' through steps such as drones for farmers, Vande Bharat trains, digital currency, 5G services and national digital health ecosystem.

In a video statement, the Prime Minister said that all these measures will benefit the youth, middle class, poor, Dalit and backward classes.

Modi further stressed that welfare of the poor is one of the most important aspects of this budget. It aims to ensure pucca houses, toilet, tap water and gas connection for every poor household, he added.

He also mentioned that for the first time in the country, ‘Parvatmala’ scheme, a programme to boost ropeway connectivity is being initiated in regions like Himachal, Uttarakhand, Jammu Kashmir and the North East. This scheme will create a modern system of transportation in the hilly areas, he said.

“The budget this year will create new opportunities for common people along with providing strength to the economy", he said.

Speaking of the focus on chemical-free natural farming, he said that along with the cleaning of Ganga, the government encourages natural farming on the banks of the river in five states of Uttarakhand, Uttar Pradesh, Bihar, Jharkhand and West Bengal. "This is a significant step for the welfare of the farmers and this will also help in making Ganga chemical-free," he said.

He also said that the budget’s provisions aim to make agriculture lucrative and full of new opportunities.

"Measures like special fund for encouraging new agriculture startups and package for food processing industry, will help in increasing income of farmers. More than 2.25 lakh crore rupees are being transferred in the account of the farmers through MSP purchase," the Prime Minister said.

Government has increased capital expenditure for the year FY23, by 35.4% to ₹7.5 lakh crore.

Modi said that the move will l give new push to the economy and create new opportunities for small and other industries, adding that India’s MSME sector will be "greatly benefitted" by the reservation of 68 per cent of the defense capital budget for the domestic industry.

