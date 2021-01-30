Formulae that work for normal times don’t work for extraordinary times: CEA

Chief Economic Adviser in the finance ministry Krishnamurthy Subramanian presented his third Economic Survey on Friday, three days ahead of the FY22 Budget, giving the clearest signal yet that government may finally be shedding its fiscal conservatism and opting for an expansionary budget to support nascent recovery after the coronavirus pandemic ravaged Asia’s third-largest economy.

In this interview with Mint, Subramanian talks about the ‘V-shaped recovery’ in the economy and government’s resolve to continue support to the vulnerable till the economy is back on the pre-Covid path. Edited excerpts:

The Economic Survey spoke about V-shaped recovery of the economy. Many, including IMF, have pointed out that this is merely mechanical or statistical in nature and one shouldn't be too enthused about it. Do you agree?

After the first-quarter GDP number had come out, there was uncertainty about the recovery that would pan out. On 31 August, we briefed the media that there is a V-shaped recovery happening based on the high-frequency indicator.

There were several who had a doubt about that. A V-shaped recovery is indeed where there is a fall and there is an increase, which is what manifested and it is heartening to note that.

After a 23.9% decline, there has been a significant improvement to -7.5% Q2 number, marginal positive that is expected in Q3, then more positive in Q4 and 11% in the coming financial year. That is indicative of V-shaped recovery.

But for FY22, everybody always predicted positive GDP growth.

No for FY22 there were people who actually said that (GDP will contract). But I think the important point to note is that we have to be consistent across time.

In August, I do remember many people questioning when I actually said there is a V-shaped recovery that is going on, which indicates that people were not as sure as we were. Now that it has manifested, to say it is obvious is I think time-inconsistent.

The survey talks about having a counter-cyclical fiscal policy holding that debt sustainability is not a problem. Economists have been arguing the same for at least last two years, but the finance ministry chose to take supply-side measures like cutting corporation tax. Is there a change of heart at the finance ministry?

No, we have highlighted very clearly in the Survey that we are both focused on supply and demand. And within demand, it is important to distinguish between demand for essential items and demand for discretionary items.

Fiscal policy of the government this year has been quite calibrated and consistent with what the Survey recommends. The Survey makes it very clear that fiscal policy has to be counter-cyclical, but it also makes it very clear that the government has to keep in mind the multipliers that come with it, that the money has to be well-spent.

That is why the Survey is recommending for instance investing in infrastructure.

I was referring to the pre-pandemic years when the economy was on a downslide and there was a clamour for fiscal stimulus but the government chose to take more supply-side measures. So in that sense is there a change of heart at the finance ministry now?

Well, formulae that work for normal times don’t work for extraordinary times.

Many believe the coronavirus pandemic may have impacted Indian's medium-term potential growth. Do you agree?

We have covered it very clearly that India recognizes the impact of the pandemic could have been both on supply and demand and therefore India is the only country to have made so many structural reforms so that the supply side can be taken care of and the demand side, we have already talked about. So India has taken steps on both fronts.

Many have also pointed out that India’s economic recovery won't be equitable and those hardest hit are unlikely to regain their economic status anytime soon. Do you agree?

So, if you look at the response the government has come up with, this has been covered extensively in the first chapter in the Economic Survey, both in volume 1 and volume 2. There are a few aspects that must be highlighted here.

One is that there has been a calibrated response looking at the pockets or the constituencies that need intervention, there an intervention has been provided. For instance, initially when the uncertainty was very high, and because of uncertainty in any which way, people would not have done discretionary spending and there were economic restrictions, the emphasis was on essentials.

India implemented possibly the largest free food programme anywhere in the world to 800 million people. Direct benefit transfers were given to the vulnerable sections, emergency credit and liquidity measures were taken to support especially the smaller firms, forbearance was provided—all these were part of the essential part of the measures.

And once the economy started unlocking, that’s when India implemented measures to aid discretionary spending. For instance, Atmanirbhar Bharat 3 had a wage subsidy programme, ₹65,000 crore of all the dues being paid, that cash-riches the private sector and leads to greater spending.

So, if you take these into account, one, India has actually taken care of the vulnerable, especially on the essential aspects and India has responded in a calibrated manner to all the constituencies that need intervention. Going forward as well, the government will continue to do so till the recovery is fully over and we are back to the pre-covid path.

The World Bank and the United Nations have said that the pandemic may lead to an increase in poverty in India. Do you agree?

As we have talked about in the chapter on inequality and growth, India must continue focusing on growth, because growth is what lifts people out of poverty.

In the past since 1991, economic growth has accounted for 85% of the reduction in poverty. So the focus on increasing growth must continue; that’s what will lead to a reduction in poverty as well.

The Survey briefly discusses monetary policy targeting core inflation versus headline inflation. Does our inflation-targeting framework require recalibration, giving more emphasis on growth?

The point that the Survey is making is that if you look at the recent phenomena of inflation, typically it starts with vegetable inflation which then gets incorporated into food inflation, which then gets incorporated into CPI inflation.

And the survey also points out that the variants in the amount of food inflation, vegetables for instance, how frequently they change itself varies across different commodities.

So, these are aspects that must be kept in mind when we are thinking about inflation because if you take potatoes, onions and tomatoes, for instance, those are effectively essential items, prices typically reflect changes in supply, not in demand.

Therefore, the point the Survey is making is that because monetary policy is primarily an instrument for regulating demand, this must be kept in mind.

So would you like core inflation to be a separate target in monetary policy framework?

I think the point that the Survey is making is that supply-side factors which lead to inflation monetary policy cannot really do too much about it.

But you don’t want to comment beyond that?

(Smiles)

