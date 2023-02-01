More than 39,000 compliances reduced for ease of doing business: FM
In order to boost ease of doing business, over 34,000 legal provisions have been decriminalized said FM Sitharaman in her budget speech.
Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman said that for enhancing of ease of doing business, more than 39,000 compliances have been reduced.
