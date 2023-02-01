More than 39,000 compliances reduced for ease of doing business: FM

Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman said that for enhancing of ease of doing business, more than 39,000 compliances have been reduced.

In order to boost ease of doing business, over 34,000 legal provisions have been decriminalized said FM Sitharaman in her budget speech.

"If MSMEs fail to execute contract, 95 per cent of performance security will be returned to small business as part of Vivad Se Vishwas," said Sitharaman.

Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman has proposed to use PAN card as as a common identifier for all digital system at government agencies. The move is expected to simplify KYC process and make it simple for the Income Tax Department and other government agencies to manage documents of the PAN cardholders.

"For the business establishments required to have a permanent account number, the PAN will be used as a common identifier for all digital systems of specified government agencies," she said.

Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman on Wednesday said the Budget for 2023-24 hopes to build on the foundation of the previous budget and blue print for India@100.

“The world has recognized India as a bright star, our growth for the current year is estimated at 7.0 per cent, this is the highest among all major economies," said Finance Minister Sitharaman.

She said that the per capita income has increased to Rs1.97 lakh.