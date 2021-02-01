NBFCs can initiate recovery under Sarfaesi for loan default of 20 lakh

Proceedings under the Act help lenders recover their dues faster. If a lender cannot resort to the Sarfaesi Act, it needs to file cases in civil courts, which is a time-consuming process. Recovery under Sarfaesi is applicable only to secured loans, and allows lenders to auction the property mortgaged with them to recover dues from borrowers who have defaulted on loans. It is applicable to home loans, loan against property, and loan against collateral that micro small medium enterprises (MSME) avail. Under the Sarfaesi Act, a lender can take possession of the property or mortgaged assets after a 60-day notice. Lenders can take over the physical possession or control the mortgaged asset and can sell or transfer them to a buyer without the intervention of any court or a third party. Once the property is auctioned, the lender deducts its dues and pays the rest of the funds, if any, to the property owner.