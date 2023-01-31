New diversified markets helping India's exports: FIEO1 min read . Updated: 31 Jan 2023, 07:01 PM IST
NEW DELHI : Increasing exports to markets such as Brazil, South Africa and Saudi Arabia are boosting the growth of the country's outbound shipments, FIEO said on Tuesday.
