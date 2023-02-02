‘New tax regime gives spending flexibility’
- We are trying to make sure that people get into the formal sector because of the incentives we are giving for digital payments, Sitharaman said
Congratulations on your fifth consecutive budget. You have mentioned that these five years have been the toughest times our country has faced but still we are right up there as a bright star. In this budget, you have put more money in the hands of employees, middle class. But will the employers be willing to pay them more? Have you incentivized employers also to give more money?
Feedback
Select your Category
Your Message
Login to enjoy exclusive benefits!
- Unlocked premium articles
- Personalized news
- Market Watchlist
- Insightful Newsletters & more
×