‘New tax regime gives spending flexibility’

FM: Whenever there is discussion about Bharat’s (India) direct taxation, it is usually on two issues – reduce tax rates and secondly, don’t complicate taxes so much, where you are reducing a certain tax and implementing a surcharge on another, or you will get exemption only when you take insurance. So due to such complications, if the old regime seemed beneficial to you, it would also appear to be complicated. For this reason, regarding the old (tax) regime, many committees also reported that it needs to be simplified. One of the key reasons for tax evasion and avoidance is that when the rate is high, people find other ways to avoid it. If the rate is reduced, people will be more willing to pay up. Keeping all these factors in mind, two years earlier, we had brought in the second tax regime in which the rate was low. But this time we have reduced the rate in each tax slab, and finally the surcharge which has the highest tax rate in India, has been reduced significantly. So whatever suggestions were made on reducing rates and simplifying it, everything has been incorporated in the new regime. And we are creating a default system, which means when you log into your computer to file taxes this is the form that will appear first. This doesn’t mean you have to compulsorily follow this. If you want to follow the old regime, you can, but take that decision thoughtfully. Gradually, we are trying to attract people from the exemption regime to the new regime.