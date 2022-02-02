New thematic funds, cap on LTCG tax surcharge cheer startups, investors

Investors were also excited about the government’s move to cap LTCG tax surcharge at 15%. “Overall, LTCG tax on unlisted securities is now at 23.92% as opposed to 28.5% earlier. This will apply to founders, employee stock option holders and domestic investors. This is a 16% reduction in tax rate," said Siddarth Pai, co-founder, 3one4 Capital, and co-chair of the IVCA regulatory committee. But, despite the cap of 15%, unlisted securities will be taxed at 2.18 times the rate of listed counterparts, Pai added.