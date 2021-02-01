Nirmala Sitharaman dons red saree for Union Budget 2021 presentation

Nirmala Sitharaman dons red saree for Union Budget 2021 presentation1 min read . Updated: 01 Feb 2021, 10:37 AM IST
- Nirmala Sitharaman will be presenting her third budget today at 11 am
- For the 2020-21 budget presentation, the Union Finance Minister had opted for a crisp yellow-gold silk saree
Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman will be presenting her third budget today. She donned a crisp red-coloured saree with off-white detailing and gold border. Amid the ongoing coronavirus pandemic, the Finance Minister will be presenting a paperless budget. This will be the first budget in the history of India that will be paperless. The documents are in a tablet, which was wrapped in a red-coloured cover. The red colour is considered to be auspicious.
For the 2020-21 budget presentation, the Union Finance Minister had opted for a crisp yellow-gold silk saree with a blue border and matching blouse. The minister had carried the documents in a traditional 'Bahi-Khata' (ledger).
During her maiden budget presentation in 2019, Sitharaman grabbed many eyeballs when she broke away from long-standing traditions of colonial-era, ditching the briefcase and opting for traditional bahi khata, which is a kind of a ledger wrapped in a red coloured cloth. She had chosen a warm pink-coloured, gold-bordered Mangalgiri saree.
