Subscribe
e-paper Podcasts IFSC Code Finder New
Top Sections
Explore Mint
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Limited All rights reserved.

This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalise content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

e-paperNew
OPEN APP
Home >Budget >News >Nirmala Sitharaman dons red saree for Union Budget 2021 presentation
Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman with President Ram Nath Kovind at Rashtrapati Bhavan.

Nirmala Sitharaman dons red saree for Union Budget 2021 presentation

1 min read . 10:37 AM IST Staff Writer

  • Nirmala Sitharaman will be presenting her third budget today at 11 am
  • For the 2020-21 budget presentation, the Union Finance Minister had opted for a crisp yellow-gold silk saree

Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman will be presenting her third budget today. She donned a crisp red-coloured saree with off-white detailing and gold border. Amid the ongoing coronavirus pandemic, the Finance Minister will be presenting a paperless budget. This will be the first budget in the history of India that will be paperless. The documents are in a tablet, which was wrapped in a red-coloured cover. The red colour is considered to be auspicious.

Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman will be presenting her third budget today. She donned a crisp red-coloured saree with off-white detailing and gold border. Amid the ongoing coronavirus pandemic, the Finance Minister will be presenting a paperless budget. This will be the first budget in the history of India that will be paperless. The documents are in a tablet, which was wrapped in a red-coloured cover. The red colour is considered to be auspicious.

Catch all the Budget 2021-22 LIVE Updates here

MORE FROM THIS SECTION See All

Catch all the Budget 2021-22 LIVE Updates here

MORE FROM THIS SECTION See All
Hi! You've read all your free articles To Continue Reading, Subscribe Now
Articles by celebrated columnists
A differentiated perspective
The best of Wall Street Journal
Subscribe NowAlready Subscribed ? Sign in

For the 2020-21 budget presentation, the Union Finance Minister had opted for a crisp yellow-gold silk saree with a blue border and matching blouse. The minister had carried the documents in a traditional 'Bahi-Khata' (ledger).

During her maiden budget presentation in 2019, Sitharaman grabbed many eyeballs when she broke away from long-standing traditions of colonial-era, ditching the briefcase and opting for traditional bahi khata, which is a kind of a ledger wrapped in a red coloured cloth. She had chosen a warm pink-coloured, gold-bordered Mangalgiri saree.

Click here to read the Mint ePaper
Mint is now on Telegram. Join Mint channel in your Telegram and stay updated with the latest business news.