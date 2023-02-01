While presenting the Union Budget 2023, Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharman mentioned inclusive development, last mile growth, green growth, youth power, etc as the seven priorities of Budget 2023.

In her speech, Nirmala Sitharaman called these seven priorities as ‘Saptarishi’ and said all these factors will complement each other in India's growth during Amrit Kal.

"The adopts the following seven priorities, they complement each other and act as the Saptarishi, guiding us through the ‘Amrit Kal’. They are: inclusive development, infrastructure and investment, reaching the last mile, unleashing the potential, green growth, youth power, financial sector," said Nirmala Sitharaman in her Budget speech.

“Sabka sath sabka vikas helped in inculcating inclusive development"

Talking about inclusive development, the finance minister said the government's philosophy of 'Sabka sath sabka vikas' has facilitated inclusive development by focusing on farmers, OBC, SC & ST, financially weaker sections of the society, divyangjan, etc. She also mentioned how Jammu and Kashmir's development was brought into mainstream by the central government.

'Atmanirbhar clean plant program'

The minister announced the launch of ‘Atmanirbhar clean plant program’ to provide clean and quality material for horticultural crops at an outlay of ₹2,200 crores.

She also laid special focus on millets production in the country. She called the magical grain as ‘Shree anna’.