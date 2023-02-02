Nirmala Sitharaman to brief all BJP MPs on Budget 2023 on Friday
Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman will hold session with all the BJP MPs on Budget 2023 in Parliament on Friday
After presenting the last budget of the government ahead of General Assembly Elections, Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman, will conduct a Budget briefing sessions with all the BJP MPs in Parliament on Friday.
