Nirmala Sitharaman to reply on Budget discussion in Rajya Sabha tomorrow

Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman will reply on the recently presented Budget discussion tomorrow in Rajya Sabha, according to officials.

The discussion on Union Budget 2021-22 started Wednesday in Lok Sabha with Prime Minister Narendra Modi's speech in reply to the Motion of Thanks on the President's address.

The Finance Minister presented the Union Budget for the financial year 2021-22 in Lok Sabha on February 1.

Presenting the first-ever digital Union Budget, Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman earlier this month had said that India's fight against COVID-19 continues into 2021.

The first part of the budget session will conclude on February 13. The Parliament will again meet on March 8 and the budget session will conclude on April 8, 2021.

Meanwhile, Congress MP Rahul Gandhi will speak in Parliament during the Union budget discussion in Lok Sabha today.

The Wayanad MP has been critical of the Union Budget presented earlier this month and said that the budget proposals will adversely impact the common man. He has slammed the government's economic policies and has advocated direct cash transfers to the poorest sections to give a boost to the economy.

