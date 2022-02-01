Budget 2022 lays a robust foundation for the generation of employment opportunities, enhancing of incomes and greater growth prospects overall, Niti Aayog's vice-chairman Rajiv Kumar said on Tuesday.

He said providing for necessary credit-line to over 130 lakh MSMEs and enabling faster mitigation of pandemic-induced impact, ECLGS (Emergency Credit Line Guarantee Scheme) helped enhance business drastically - the coverage is being extended to March '23, guarantee cover expanded by ₹50,000 crore to a total of ₹5 lakh crore.

Kumar further said that a massive push towards ramping up the Digital India ambition as Budget 2022 schedules for the setting up of 75 digital banks in 75 districts - encouraging more digital payments, unified logistics and, enabling full utilization of India's commercial potential

“Budget 2022 follows a necessary policy imperative for natural farming with targeted promotion and encouragement of chemical-free, sustainable farming throughout the country with particular focus on developing a first-of-its-kind ‘Natural Farming Corridor’ along the River Ganga," he said.

The Niti Aayog official also said that this year's budget enables for many significant efficiencies in the electric vehicle ecosystem in a push to accelerate India's shift to clean energy: Battery swapping Policy & inter-operability policy, roll-out of charging infrastructure and clean public transport.

The tremendous momentum that the PLI schemes brought into the fold of the economy is being carried forth into the new FY, with revised estimates pegging its potential to create an additional production of ₹30 lakh crore and generate 60 lakhh lakh jobs in the next 5 years, he added.

