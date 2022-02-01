'No bad news is good news': How stock market sees Budget 2022? Stocks to watch

“There was no negative surprise for the market in light of state elections. Overall the budget is sensible to give more fuel to the growth engine of the economy. The investor needs to be focused on Capital Goods and Infra, Thermax, LT, Siemens, Grindwell Norton, KNR Construction, PNC infra, ACC," said Parth Nyati, Founder, Tradingo.

