No concessions for you and me but expectations remain high
Personally, it was heartening to hear about the focus on ‘Nari Shakti’ through entrepreneurship, ease of living, and dignity through guaranteed participation in government schemes.
The finance minister stuck to a 'vote on account' budget despite expectations of a populist budget in an election year. However, she did use the occasion to showcase the multiple achievements of the government in the last decade in her almost an hour-long budget speech.