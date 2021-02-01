No more tax exemption for Ulips with annual premium above 2.5 lakh

Budget 2021 has proposed not to provide tax exemption under section 10(10D) of Income Tax Act for maturity proceeds of the unit-linked insurance policies (Ulips) with annual premium above ₹2.5 lakh. The rules will apply for Ulips issued on or after 1 February 2021. According to Budget memorandum, "Under the existing provisions of the Income Tax Act, there is no cap on the amount of annual premium being paid by any person during the term of the policy. Instances have come to the notice where high net worth individuals are claiming exemption under this clause by investing in Ulips with a huge premium. Allowing such exemption in policy/policies with huge premium defeats the legislative intent of this clause."

Implications

The budget taxes returns from such Ulips at 10%, above an annual exemption of ₹1 lakh, on par with equity mutual funds. Rakesh Goyal, director at Probus Insurance said that this is an attempt to rationalize taxation of Ulips, proposing to allow tax exemption for maturity proceeds of Ulips having annual premium up to ₹2.5 lakh. “To provide parity (with equity mutual funds), the non-exempt Ulips shall be provided with the same concessional capital gains tax regime as available to the mutual fund. Here, we need to wait and see the details and their impact on the life insurance industry," added Goyal.

Context

Section 10(10D) of the Income Tax Act exempts any amount received under a life insurance policy including Ulips, if the sum assured is more than 10 times the annual premium. The exemption includes death benefits, maturity benefits and accrued bonus. Currently, the entire amount received under a life insurance policy is exempt under section 10(10D). This means until now, there was no upper limit applicable to the claim against a life insurance policy.

