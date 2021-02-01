No more tax exemption for Ulips with annual premium above 2.5 lakh

Budget 2021 has proposed not to provide tax exemption under section 10(10D) of Income Tax Act for maturity proceeds of the unit-linked insurance policies (Ulips) with annual premium above ₹2.5 lakh. The rules will apply for Ulips issued on or after 1 February 2021. According to Budget memorandum, "Under the existing provisions of the Income Tax Act, there is no cap on the amount of annual premium being paid by any person during the term of the policy. Instances have come to the notice where high net worth individuals are claiming exemption under this clause by investing in Ulips with a huge premium. Allowing such exemption in policy/policies with huge premium defeats the legislative intent of this clause."

