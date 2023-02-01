'PM doesn't care': Rahul Gandhi calls Budget 2023 'Mitr Kaal'
After the release of Union Budget 2023, Congress leader Rahul Gandhi said that the budget has no plan to tackle inflation, inequality, job loss, etc. He said the budget proves that the Modi govt lacks road map to create India's future
Taking a jibe at Amrit Kaal's first budget, Congress leader Rahul Gandhi on Wednesday, said Modi government's ‘Mitr kaal’ budget lacks vision to create jobs. Moreover, it fails to lay out a plan to tackle inflation and also proves that the centre has no roadmap to build India's future.
