'PM doesn't care': Rahul Gandhi calls Budget 2023 'Mitr Kaal'

Taking a jibe at Amrit Kaal's first budget, Congress leader Rahul Gandhi on Wednesday, said Modi government's ‘Mitr kaal’ budget lacks vision to create jobs. Moreover, it fails to lay out a plan to tackle inflation and also proves that the centre has no roadmap to build India's future.

"'Mitr Kaal' Budget has: NO vision to create Jobs. NO plan to tackle Mehngai. NO intent to stem Inequality. 1% richest own 40% of the wealth, 50% poorest pay 64% of GST, 42% youth are unemployed -- yet, PM doesn’t Care!" Rahul Gandhi tweeted on Wednesday.

‘Mitr Kaal’ Budget has:

NO vision to create Jobs

NO plan to tackle Mehngai

NO intent to stem Inequality



1% richest own 40% wealth, 50% poorest pay 64% of GST, 42% youth are unemployed- yet, PM doesn’t Care!



This Budget proves Govt has NO roadmap to build India’s future. — Rahul Gandhi (@RahulGandhi) February 1, 2023

He also added that the budget is a testimony that the government has no roadmap to build India's future.

The key highlights of the Union Budget includes increase tax rebate limit to 7 lakhs, 100% hike in the amount of senior citizens saving scheme, increment in other small saving schemes and a record hike in capital spending in past ten years.

Apart from Rahul Gandhi, several other Congress leader criticised the budget for not being inclusive and losing its focus from the poor, the jobless youth, and other deprived sections of the society. Senior Congress leader, P Chidambaram called the budget "callous" and said that the budget shows how far the government is removed from the people and their concerns.

Another in the line of politicians criticising the budget is Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge. He called the Union budget for 2023-24 "big on announcements and short on delivery." Moreover, he accused the Modi government of making common man's survival difficult in the current scenario. He also said that the budget is a proof that “the people are loosing faith on BJP government."

The Congress President said that the Budget stands with its expectations of being an election friendly budget apt for presenting ahead of the General Assembly elections.

"This budget will be called 'Naam Bade Aur Darshan Chhote Budget' (big on announcements and short on delivery),"he added.

(With agency inputs)