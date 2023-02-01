'PM doesn't care': Rahul Gandhi calls Budget 2023 'Mitr Kaal'

After the release of Union Budget 2023, Congress leader Rahul Gandhi said that the budget has no plan to tackle inflation, inequality, job loss, etc. He said the budget proves that the Modi govt lacks road map to create India's future
Taking a jibe at Amrit Kaal's first budget, Congress leader Rahul Gandhi on Wednesday, said Modi government's ‘Mitr kaal’ budget lacks vision to create jobs. Moreover, it fails to lay out a plan to tackle inflation and also proves that the centre has no roadmap to build India's future.
"'Mitr Kaal' Budget has: NO vision to create Jobs. NO plan to tackle Mehngai. NO intent to stem Inequality. 1% richest own 40% of the wealth, 50% poorest pay 64% of GST, 42% youth are unemployed -- yet, PM doesn’t Care!" Rahul Gandhi tweeted on Wednesday.
He also added that the budget is a testimony that the government has no roadmap to build India's future.
The key highlights of the Union Budget includes increase tax rebate limit to 7 lakhs, 100% hike in the amount of senior citizens saving scheme, increment in other small saving schemes and a record hike in capital spending in past ten years.
Apart from Rahul Gandhi, several other Congress leader criticised the budget for not being inclusive and losing its focus from the poor, the jobless youth, and other deprived sections of the society. Senior Congress leader, P Chidambaram called the budget "callous" and said that the budget shows how far the government is removed from the people and their concerns.
Another in the line of politicians criticising the budget is Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge. He called the Union budget for 2023-24 "big on announcements and short on delivery." Moreover, he accused the Modi government of making common man's survival difficult in the current scenario. He also said that the budget is a proof that “the people are loosing faith on BJP government."
The Congress President said that the Budget stands with its expectations of being an election friendly budget apt for presenting ahead of the General Assembly elections.